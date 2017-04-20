Vancouver Gardeners Publish Planting Timeline for Spring

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – It’s grow-time for West Coast Lawns & Gardens (WCLG). As a team that provides award-winning landscape, lawn, and garden services, they know that homeowners are always wondering what seeds, bulbs, flowers, and trees should be planted-and when. As a guideline, WCLG has published a blog of best practices. For more, go to: http://www.westcoastlawns.ca/which-garden-plants-grow-best-in-vancouver-bc/

Vancouver’s climate accommodates many varieties of plants that would not survive in other parts of the country. This allows homeowners to pepper native species with gorgeous specimens from around the globe, as well as investing in herbs and succulent fruits and veggies-depending on the size of the garden.

According to the blog, early spring, March and April, is the ideal time to get the larger shrubs planted. These plants do best when they are transplanted before coming out of winter dormancy-but before new roots may ve subject to heat stress.

However, May is the true start of the outdoor planting season. Temperatures are on the upswing, and precipitation levels are typically favourable for plants without massive watering requirements. This is the time to get summer annuals in the ground, and add an injection of colour into gardens that may be lacking. This is also the right time for those anticpating a robust harvest from food crops, like strawberries, onions, and all kinds of herbs. Just keep in mind that some plants may need to be insulated if late frosts are expected.

When fall rolls around, it’s time to get the bulbs in the ground, specifically tulips and daffodils. Besides reducing your work in the spring, these flowers will provide vibrant bursts of colour early in the year.

