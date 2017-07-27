Vancouver Hotel Explains Why the World Needs More Canada

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) – As a boutique property in downtown Vancouver, the staff at the Victorian Hotel knows there’s a variety of reasons why visitors keep flocking to Canada. To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the hotel released a blog about why being Canadian is so darn special. Sorry if it sounds immodest, but to read more, go to: http://victorianhotel.ca/victorian-hotel-explains-why-the-world-needs-more-canada/

As the blog points out, “Canada has long enjoyed a celebrated international reputation. From acting as brand ambassadors for universal healthcare to undertaking peacekeeping missions around the globe, much of the world sees The True North Strong and Free as a compassionate and welcoming country where the goodness is wrapped in Canadian bacon and drenched in maple syrup.”

Qualities such as friendliness, caring, freedom, honesty, health, and good governance are practically synonymous with being Canadian. However, as members of the tourism trade, the staff at the Victorian Hotel also know that Canada’s outdoor splendor is another a major draw:

“The abundance of natural beauty is one of Canada’s greatest resources, and it spills into the city in the form of cool tree-lined sidewalks and glorious green spaces where people can work and play.”

While the blog touches on some of Canada’s ongoing challenges, it concludes that Canada’s outstanding effort is both noteworthy and important.

“This outstanding attitude often manifests itself in little ways, from a willingness to help a stranger on the street, to the super-friendly staff at the local watering holes and hangouts-including, of course, the Victorian Hotel!”

The Victorian Hotel offers outstanding and affordable accommodation to those who want to experience a little bit of Canada’s magic firsthand. As a Victorian-themed boutique hotel in downtown Vancouver, guests will enjoy turn-of-the-century charm in a downtown location that offers convenient access to many attractions, including Gastown, Yaletown, and the Robson Shopping District.

About the Company

Located at 514 Homer Street, the Victorian Hotel offers 47 newly renovated rooms, featuring 21st century comforts within a historic atmosphere. Constructed in 1898, the hotel offers uncomplicated and professional service for its patrons, who enjoy an authentic Victorian ambiance. For more information, log on to http://www.victorianhotel.ca.