Vancouver Limo: Canadian ThanksGiving Day Special

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 11, 2017) – Vancouver Limo Service is a licensed limousine company that offers transportation services in and around Vancouver and Richmond, West Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, White Rock, Abbotsford, Delta, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Port Moody and Mission.

The Canadian thanksgiving long weekend in October 2017, Limo in Vancouver is offering extra special discounts on its luxury travel services. Throughout Vancouver there are many festivities planned and the roads will be congested and as always parking places will be at a premium. Limo Vancouver is offering transportation in many parts of Vancouver and Lower Mainland.

For Thanksgiving Day weekend some of the events planned include the Richmond World festival at Minoru Park- which is a free event being held in Richmond. The festival will feature lots of food, live music, cultural events and entertainment for the kids. In the evening, free concerts will be performed by Dragonets, Tokyo Police Band, Mariachi del Sol and Backman Coe to name a few.

At Harrison Hot Springs, there are the Bands on the Beach event which will feature free live music by the lake. The music will include everything from Country, Bluegrass and Rock and Roll. During the day there will be tours and boat rides on the lake.

In North Vancouver ‘Music in the Park’ will take place at Capilano Regional park/ the free event will include art work, live music, food and many children activities.

The Victoria Square block party will be held in Vancouver Downtown East side and will feature live music. Other events planned for the long weekend include the Shipyard Night market, Richmond Night market, Illumination Summer Night Market, Bard on the beach and Sunday farmers market.

At each of these events, parking as usual will be limited and the public is encouraged to take the transit system or some other type of transportation.

Vancouver Limo Service is offering extra special discounts for the entire Thanksgiving Day weekend for the public who attend these events. The company has just leased more luxury sedans and hired experienced chauffeurs. The latest limos will come fully equipped with GPS tracking to allow the driver to know the traffic conditions ahead of time and avoid delays.

For the past 2 decades, Vancouver Limo Rental has maintained an excellent reputation when it comes to providing luxury transportation to the public. Vancouver Limo has a policy of matching all offers and is guaranteeing a safe and luxury ride to all its customer

Vancouver Limo is your best, most effective and affordable source of luxury transportation. Visit their website at http://www.limoinvancouver.com