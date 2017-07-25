Vancouver Movers Discuss Commercial Move Challenge

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – July 25, 2017) – Commercial moves always require extra planning and consideration. While a standard residential move is often challenging enough, the residential and commercial movers at Ferguson Moving & Storage understand that relocating a business often means handling expensive and specialised equipment. Without the right support, the process can be even more challenging than starting the business! For more, go to: http://www.fergusonmoving.com/blog/considerations-commercial-move-coffee-shop-cafe-metro-vancouver/

The blog, recently published by the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage, specifically delves into what would be required to move a coffee shop. Besides simply moving the equipment and reinstalling it at the new location, there are considerations to take into account, such as marketing and licensing. Moving to a new municipality can affect licensing fees and terms, so it’s important to have a good understanding of how the move will impact a business.

There are many useful tips and reminders to update your marketing, including a link on preserving SEO settings when you move a business. Remember to schedule any service technicians you may need to help dismantle or install specialty equipment during a commercial move. Since the blog is using a coffee shop as a hypothetical model, there are suggestions for moving café food items, gauging costs, and even hiring new employees.

With all the considerations that accompany relocating a business, hiring professional commercial movers is a smart investment that makes good sense.

Remember that moving companies should always do in-person estimates and never give prices over the phone. This ensures there are no overages due to any miscommunications about the job scope. As an additional protection to your budget, Ferguson Moving & Storage provides flat-rate service fees for moving. Call 604-922-2212 to ask for details.

