Vancouver Movers Share Storage Container Can’t Dos

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – February 14, 2017) – Ferguson Moving & Storage has been serving Vancouver since 1916. As the city’s longest lasting moving company, they’ve come across just about every scenario imaginable.

Last month the CBC broke a story about an innovative Vancouverite who tried to solve the expensive housing problem by converting a storage locker into a cheap rental. While the move was innovative and even understandable, it wasn’t legal. However, this unlikely scenario became the inspiration for a two-part blog that tackles all the things you can’t do with storage lockers. For more, go to: http://www.fergusonmoving.com/blog/illegal-things-just-cant-storage-containers-storage-facilities/

The laws that made the conversion illegal are tied to health and safety. After all, what would happen if there was a fire? No one would know that a person was present. Likewise, factors such as air quality and lack of electricity and sewage facilities are all reasons why storage facilities are not zoned for residential use.

For similar reasons, you also cannot convert a storage container into an office. It has been reported that one storage facility in Florida was turned into an artists’ haven, where people were glass blowing and eventually building septic tanks! However, the article went on to make an excellent point-and it’s an easy one to remember-storage units are not for running a business. They are not built to be offices, or anything resembling an environment for living things.

Ferguson Moving & Storage followed up their post with another about all the contents that are not allowed in storage units. Most of these may seem like common sense, but all scenarios that have been tried by someone at one point or another.

To learn more about what can’t be done with a storage locker, read part two of the article at: http://www.fergusonmoving.com/blog/4-illegal-things-just-cant-storage-container-or-storage-facilities-even-vancouver/

About the Company

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business. For additional information regarding the types of services offered, please visit http://www.fergusonmoving.com or call at 604-922-2212.