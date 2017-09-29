Vancouver Moving Company Ferguson Moving Publishes Tips on Moving Heavy Appliances

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 29, 2017) – Moving is always a challenge. But when it comes to large and heavy appliances, what might have started out as difficult can quickly deteriorate into misery. To help Vancouver movers, the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage has shared a blog on how to move an oven range: http://www.fergusonmoving.com/blog/moving-cooking-appliances-move-oven-range/

Although most appliances tend to be left with a home, there are exceptions. For example, if a person has invested in an exceptional piece or the new home has no appliances, they may negotiate taking their appliances with them.

Moving a range is typically a 5-step process. The first step is cleaning, which will make the process of unhooking and reinstalling more pleasant. Use some oven cleaner if it’s handy. Otherwise, a solution of half-vinegar/half-water will do the trick. Use soapy water on the racks. Don’t forget any granules left underneath could end up scraping and damaging the floor when moving the oven.

Unhooking an electric stove is fairly straightforward. Most of the time it simply involves unplugging the stove from the wall. A gas stove can be a bit trickier and may require a professional’s help. Refer to the user manual, or look up the instructions online before attempting to unhook anything.

The next step is securing any loose parts — burners, racks, loose knobs, etc. Then wrap the oven securely. Bubble wrap is good for protection, but old blankets are perfectly acceptable in a pinch.

If it’s not possible to move the range immediately after the move, keep it wrapped. And when moving it, don’t forget to make sure the floor doesn’t get scratched. Contact a professional for ranges, but for electric stoves this video can help.

For those moving in Vancouver who don't want to take chances when moving expensive kitchen appliances, a professional can help minimize the hassle — and avoid any electric or gas connection mishaps.

