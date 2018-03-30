Vancouver Moving Company Offers Insights on the Time Required to Pack a Home

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – March 30, 2018) – As Vancouver’s original movers and shakers, the team at Ferguson Moving & Storage are cutting edge when it comes to relocation. To help owners understand how much time they should allow for packing before a move, they have recently released a handy new 3.5-minute vlog. For more, go to: https://www.fergusonmoving.com/blog/long-take-pack-home-vancouver-movers-tips/

Packing is something most people dread. In fact, it’s such a tedious process that many will procrastinate and then scramble at the last minute. This can lead to mistakes. The problem is that when it comes to packing, oversights can be costly. Items can go missing or become damaged during the process. In other words, dedicating a suitable amount of time to packing is well worth the effort.

According to the vlog, packing times will vary according to the size of the house. While a 1-2 bedroom apartment may take 1-2 days, a 6-bedroom house can take anywhere from 4-7 days, depending on the number of items that need to be packed.

The vlog also offers helpful tips that can help homeowners speed up the process. For instance, once a move is scheduled, start decluttering. This is an ideal time to get rid of the possessions no one uses anymore.

Other tips for a positive experience include being comfortable, staying focused, and leaving a one-day buffer before the moving or rental trucks arrive. After all, there’s nothing worse than trying to orchestrate a last-minute move!

For assistance in moving and packing, Ferguson Moving & Storage is Vancouver’s longest lasting moving company. Request a complimentary quote today by calling 604 922 2212.

About the Company

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business. For additional information regarding the types of services offered, please visit http://www.fergusonmoving.com or call at 604-922-2212.