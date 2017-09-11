Vancouver Protein Powder Maker Publishes Blog on Anti-Aging Superfoods

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 11, 2017) – PURA strives to provide all natural, plant based nutrition that helps people reach their optimal health and well-being. Superfood products that provide pure plant-powered energy and strength are sure to make a lasting impression in the health and fitness world. The powerful anti-aging and performance enhancing ingredients found in vegan protein powder and other superfood products are described in PURA’s newly launched blog. To learn more, check out http://pura.ca/blog/nutrients-fight-signs-aging/.

PURA knows that naturally sourced, pure ingredients are the secret to sustained health and vitality. PURA’s blog describes the top four nutrients that are key to achieving a healthy glow from the inside out: collagen, EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Collagen makes up about one third of total protein in our bodies, and plays a major role in skin, hair, bone, and muscle strength. The human body naturally produces less collagen with age, so stimulating collagen absorption through plant-based sources is highly effective in maintaining strong and healthy bodies as we age.

EGCG is a powerful polyphenol commonly found in green tea, which is a bioactive compound that actively supports weight loss, cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and cancer prevention.

Antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids have been proven to boost the immune system, improve brain function, support digestive health, prevent the development of illnesses and disease, and provide a clean source of metabolic energy.

PURA’s premium vegan organic protein powder contains the highest quality anti-aging ingredients to truly enhance your diet, fitness regime, and overall vitality. A superior blend of plant-based superfoods promotes prolonged energy, improved immunity, digestive health, and lean muscle growth and repair through a daily supply of essential vitamins and minerals.

Contact your PURA supplier to discover the power of plant protein for yourself. PURA’s protein powders are organic, non-GMO, gluten free, soy free, dairy free, and hypoallergenic. Organic pea protein isolate protein powder comes in vanilla and chocolate flavors, and can easily be incorporated into any diet and lifestyle.

About the Company

PURA creates all-natural plant-based products and supplements that support clean nutrition and optimal wellness. PURA does not compromise when it comes to high-quality nutrition: only the best whole superfoods and green ingredients are used to enhance any lifestyle. Every product is formulated with the same passion and energy people need to jumpstart their journey to enhanced health and longevity. To learn more, visit: http://pura.ca/