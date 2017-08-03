Vancouver Tech Firm Supports Pride Festival

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PayByPhone proudly supports Vancouver’s annual and colourful Pride Parade through technology using vibrant dynamic labels. Dynamic labels are essentially a personalized background image which is presented when the app is opened and can include important updates depending on where one is situated.

Since developing and launching this new technology in June 2016, PayByPhone is able to personalise consumer journeys and support cities and communities through showcasing local highlights, activities, festivals and celebrations.

“From local marathons to national/regional holidays, the flexibility is limitless and assists in building a sense of community among consumers” says Kush Parikh, President and CEO of PayByPhone.

Vancouver Pride Parade is certainly a big part of the local community and will continue to be as PayByPhone enters its second year of supporting this initiative that highlights Vancouver’s diversity-friendly attitude. Join the celebrations for 2017 as the city is expecting more than 650,000 participants.

Drivers can begin using the PayByPhone service by downloading the app from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store. Registration only takes a few moments and can also be completed at www.paybyphone.com.

