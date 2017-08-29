Vanderbilt Financial Group Welcomes Another Impact Team to the Family

WOODBURY, NY–(Marketwired – August 29, 2017) – Vanderbilt Financial Group’s impressive attractiveness to Impact Investing focused financial advisors continues with the addition of Common Interests Financial of Metuchen, NJ. Common Interests is made up of Impact Investing pioneers Robert J. Goellner, CFP®, ChFC, CLU and Max Mintz.

Common Interests Financial is respected in the ESG/SRI/Impact Investing space known for empowering financial wellness through comprehensive financial planning with a dedication to socially responsible investing, humility and service. The boutique firm’s well-rounded consulting style goes beyond financial advising and into life and business coaching and career counseling and more.

Both Bob and Max plan to work closely with Vanderbilt’s Impact Investing initiative, Impact U.me. Vanderbilt’s twofold initiative furthers the Impact movement through educational and collaborative content housed on the online community, www.impactu.info, and soon will allow any investor to vote with their dollars to support impactful projects when their crowdfunding portal, www.impactu.fund, is launched later this year.

“Bob and Max have one of the most innovative practices in the impact space that I’ve seen to date. I look forward to a meaningful relationship to further expand Vanderbilt’s impact offerings,” says Vanderbilt CEO and Impact U Founder/Chief Disruption Officer, Steve Distante.

Goellner and Mintz were formerly affiliated with Sagepoint Financial Inc. In 2014, Common Interests Financial achieved Certified B Corporation status and were recognized by B Corp as a Best for the World recipient in 2016. Just recently, the duo became signatories of the United Nations sponsored Principals for Responsible Investment.

Goellner has over 45 years of experience in the industry after having served as a Methodist minister in the role of chaplain’s assistant with the army in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. Goellner started Common Interests in 1996. He describes his move to Vanderbilt as part of his evolution, stating, “We specialize in holistic financial planning with a major emphasis on Sustainable, Responsible Investing. It is therefore a natural progression in our business path to join Vanderbilt, the Sustainable Broker Dealer. We know that the level of support available will be tremendous! The synergy is already awesome!”

Financial Advisor, Max Mintz, joined forces with Bob in 2012 and has since brought Common Interests to an impressively innovative level of technology to make for the most seamless user experience for Common Interests and their clients.

Of the move, Mintz says, “Vanderbilt shares our commitment to understanding and mindfully shaping the impact of our investments. Like us, they understand that using our investments to take practical, common sense steps to address problems facing our environment and society today is in the best interest of future generations, and that we must take responsibility for our investments and the effects they create. I am extremely excited to work with kindred spirits towards creating a purposeful, sustainable economy, while empowering our clients to bring their investments in line with their values.”

About Vanderbilt Financial Group: Founded over 50 years ago in 1965 and located in Woodbury, NY, Vanderbilt Financial Group is the Entrepreneurial Broker Dealer known as the Sustainable Broker Dealer and RIA committed to investing with purpose. Vanderbilt is a full service Broker Dealer and Advisory firm with a focus on Impact Investing through their initiative ImpactU.me. Vanderbilt’s refreshing, unique, and innovative culture is a driving force to constantly strive to positively impact their community. To learn more, check out http://joinvanderbilt.com/ and www.impactu.me.

