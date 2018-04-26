Vantage Drilling International Announces Contract for the Topaz Driller

HOUSTON, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage Drilling International (“Vantage” or the “Company”), announced today that it has entered into a contract with Total Gabon (“Total”) for its premium jack-up rig, the Topaz Driller, to perform drilling services in Gabon for an estimated term of nine months with additional optional periods.

Ihab Toma, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to announce this contract with Total for the Topaz Driller in Gabon. This contract will provide continuity for the Topaz in West Africa, and further justifies our mobilization of the Topaz Driller from Asia to the region. The Topaz continues to prove that Vantage is a leader in safety and operational performance. We look forward to continuing to work for our esteemed client, Total.”

Vantage Drilling International, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and four premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.