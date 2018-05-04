Vantage Drilling International Reports First Quarter Results for 2018

HOUSTON, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage Drilling International (“Vantage” or the “Company”) reported a net loss of approximately $32.1 million or $6.43 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 as compared to a net loss of $36.5 million or $7.30 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

As of March 31, 2018, Vantage had approximately $197.7 million of cash, including $5 million of restricted cash, compared to $195.5 million at December 31, 2017.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report our improved overall company performance, with revenues up 37% from the comparable quarter in the prior year. This increase is a direct result of our industry leading utilization with six of our seven high specification assets being contracted during the quarter. In addition, with the earlier announced follow on contract for the Topaz Driller in Gabon, we have added an additional $16.7 million in backlog.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and four premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 51,595 $ 38,056 Management fees 301 401 Reimbursables 5,767 3,592 Total revenue 57,663 42,049 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 40,985 28,998 General and administrative 7,354 11,479 Depreciation 17,868 18,439 Total operating costs and expenses 66,207 58,916 Loss from operations (8,544 ) (16,867 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 221 141 Interest expense and other financing charges (19,271 ) (18,899 ) Other, net (570 ) 552 Total other expense (19,620 ) (18,206 ) Loss before income taxes (28,164 ) (35,073 ) Income tax provision 3,973 1,426 Net loss $ (32,137 ) $ (36,499 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (6.43 ) $ (7.30 ) Weighted average successor ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted 5,000 5,000 Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 14,463 $ 12,862 Deepwater 19,812 11,056 Operations support 3,127 2,969 Reimbursables 3,583 2,111 $ 40,985 $ 28,998 Utilization Jackups 86.2 % 50.0 % Deepwater 53.9 % 33.3 %

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,739 $ 195,455 Restricted cash 5,000 - Trade receivables 38,881 45,379 Inventory 44,144 43,955 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,036 13,207 Total current assets 291,800 297,996 Property and equipment Property and equipment 904,111 904,584 Accumulated depreciation (158,942 ) (141,393 ) Property and equipment, net 745,169 763,191 Other assets 20,227 21,935 Total assets $ 1,057,196 $ 1,083,122 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 41,717 $ 39,666 Accrued liabilities 21,363 25,117 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,430 4,430 Total current liabilities 64,510 69,213 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $43,744 and $56,174 929,911 919,939 Other long-term liabilities 18,137 17,195 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 5,000,053 shares issued and outstanding 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 373,972 373,972 Accumulated deficit (329,339 ) (297,202 ) Total shareholders’ equity 44,638 76,775 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,057,196 $ 1,083,122