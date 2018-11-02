Vantage Drilling International Reports Third Quarter Results for 2018

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage Drilling International (“Vantage” or the “Company”) reported a net loss of approximately $26.1 million or $5.21 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2018 as compared to a net loss of $40.1 million or $8.01 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, Vantage had approximately $183.5 million in cash, including $5 million of restricted cash, compared to $195.5 million at December 31, 2017. The Company generated $12.5 million in cash from operations year-to-date compared to net cash used in operations of $17.4 million for the comparable nine months in 2017. During the current year, cash outlays included, among other things, a $15 million down payment to acquire a jack-up rig and $6.6 million in progress payments for a managed pressure drilling (MPD) system to increase drillship marketability.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report another quarter of excellent operational results. Six of our seven assets worked during the quarter and produced a revenue efficiency of 99% and operational rig uptime of 97%. With contract drilling revenue increases of 14% and operating cost decreases of 13% from the comparable quarter, we continue to deliver on our commitment of superior performance, cost management and preserving our strong balance sheet.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and four premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 59,034 $ 51,831 $ 165,813 $ 137,672 Management fees 307 342 912 1,148 Reimbursables 5,215 5,523 15,956 14,188 Total revenue 64,556 57,696 182,681 153,008 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 43,307 49,883 128,943 119,244 General and administrative 9,303 6,949 22,935 29,929 Depreciation 17,638 18,538 53,217 55,531 Total operating costs and expenses 70,248 75,370 205,095 204,704 Loss from operations (5,692 ) (17,674 ) (22,414 ) (51,696 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 533 231 974 587 Interest expense and other financing charges (19,439 ) (19,258 ) (58,122 ) (57,180 ) Other, net 53 893 (1,031 ) 2,287 Bargain purchase gain — — — 1,910 Total other expense (18,853 ) (18,134 ) (58,179 ) (52,396 ) Loss before income taxes (24,545 ) (35,808 ) (80,593 ) (104,092 ) Income tax provision 1,515 4,260 8,698 9,067 Net loss $ (26,060 ) $ (40,068 ) $ (89,291 ) $ (113,159 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (5.21 ) $ (8.01 ) $ (17.86 ) $ (22.63 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 18,112 $ 19,764 $ 49,097 $ 52,655 Deepwater 17,927 23,789 59,438 48,754 Operations support 4,119 3,158 10,614 9,625 Reimbursables 3,149 3,172 9,794 8,210 $ 43,307 $ 49,883 $ 128,943 $ 119,244 Utilization Jackups 98.5 % 93.8 % 90.9 % 76.4 % Deepwater 65.7 % 33.3 % 61.1 % 33.2 %

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 178,549 $ 195,455 Restricted cash 5,000 - Trade receivables 39,089 45,379 Inventory 43,411 43,955 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,748 13,207 Total current assets 282,797 297,996 Property and equipment Property and equipment 927,745 904,584 Accumulated depreciation (191,737 ) (141,393 ) Property and equipment, net 736,008 763,191 Other assets 14,471 21,935 Total assets $ 1,033,276 $ 1,083,122 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 40,774 $ 39,666 Accrued liabilities 20,032 25,117 Current maturities of long-term debt — 4,430 Total current liabilities 60,806 69,213 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $18,802 and $56,174 959,750 919,939 Other long-term liabilities 25,236 17,195 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 5,000,053 shares issued and outstanding 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 373,972 373,972 Accumulated deficit (386,493 ) (297,202 ) Total shareholders’ equity (12,516 ) 76,775 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,033,276 $ 1,083,122