VAPE Holdings releases Earnings, gives operational update

AGOURA HILLS, CA–(Marketwired – Apr 28, 2017) – VAPE Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VAPE) (the “Company” or “VAPE”), a holding company focused on providing healthy, efficient, and sustainable vaporization products, has filed its quarterly report for the quarter ending June 30, 2016.

“We are getting back on track, we have been making changes and catching up on our filings,” stated Benjamin Beaulieu, CEO of VAPE Holdings. “We are comfortable that our financial partners are willing to support us financially as we methodically take steps to catch up on our SEC filings. We know we have to become current on our filings in order to build a sustainable future for VAPE.”

“We would like to assure shareholders that business is ongoing and we are working to get the public filings up to date, completing our debt consolidation as well as making key strategic decisions regarding both internal growth and external opportunities in the industry within which we operate,” continued Mr. Beaulieu. “In our continuing effort to put things back on the right track, over the past several months we have made strides in resolving several ongoing or potential litigation matters,” said Mr. Beaulieu. The Company looks forward to providing more news and disclosure in the coming weeks.

The Company would like to thank the shareholders that participated in the recent survey whereby shareholders could submit questions to management. Management is evaluating the information requests and will communicate any and all information as it becomes available to shareholders and the broader market. If any additional shareholders would like to participate the link is below:

About VAPE Holdings, Inc.

VAPE Holdings, Inc. focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing various vaporization products. The company offers medical and food grade ceramic products primarily under the HIVE Ceramics brand throughout North America, Europe and South America. HIVE offers a nonporous, non-corrosive, chemically inert ceramic vaporization element, which can be used for a range of applications, including stand-alone vaporization products and electronic cigarettes. The company is based in Agoura Hills, California.

