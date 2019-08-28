Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Vaxil Bio Licenses P-Esbp for Targeted Cancer Therapy from BGN Technologies, the Technology Transfer Company of Ben-Gurion University, Israel Vaxil Bio Licenses P-Esbp for Targeted Cancer Therapy from BGN Technologies, the Technology Transfer Company of Ben-Gurion University, Israel CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedIncentive Stock Options GrantedbetterU Issues Bi-Weekly Default Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade OrderPangolin Diamonds Finds Two Additional Diamonds in Soil Samples at MSC; Acquires Two New Prospecting Licences; Renews Six of Its Existing Prospecting Licences