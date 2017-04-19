vCom, Best Places to Work — 10 Years in a Row

SAN RAMON, CA–(Marketwired – April 19, 2017) – vCom Solutions, the leader in technology management-as-a-service (TMaaS) was recognized as a 2017 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area. This is the 10th year the company was awarded for its environment of workplace excellence. Ranked #4 among other leading Bay Area firms, vCom is proud to be included in the top 10 percent.

The award highlights companies whose employees have rated them highest on creating a collaborative workplace, including its compensation, benefits and management practices. For the past 10 years, vCom has been honored as a Best Places to Work, ranking 9th place in 2016. Among the most popular perks the company provides are:

Flexible work schedules & ability to work remotely

401K matching and medical benefit allowances (up to $1000 ) towards premiums

Peer-nominated Award & Recognition programs

Reimbursement for educational development

Health & wellness fitness initiatives

vCom consistently recognizes employees for a variety of outstanding efforts and achievements including customer championship, lean practices, teamwork, innovation, and community involvement. The company has also received accolades for a near-perfect score on Glassdoor, with an outstanding 100% CEO approval rating.

“Being surrounded by some of the best tech companies in the world, we are humbled to even be on this list, let alone for 10 years in a row. We believe there is nothing more valuable than an engaged employee thriving in a healthy organization. This award belongs to my fellow teammates, who make coming to work such an incredibly rewarding experience. I want to personally thank the ‘vCom Family’ who have built this organization into a place where people take great pride in improving, learning and growing every day.”

- Gary Storm, CEO, vCom

Out of 537 nominees, just 130 companies in the Bay Area were selected for their exceptional workplaces and the value they place on the contributions of their employees. Of these, vCom placed 4th on an elite list within the small company category. The rankings were created in conjunction with San Francisco Business Times’ research partner, Quantum Workplace, which sent surveys directly to employees of companies that were in consideration.

