Vecima Launches Commercial Video Gateway

VICTORIA, BC–(Marketwired – May 29, 2017) – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), an experienced designer and manufacturer of innovative technology in the broadband equipment market, is pleased to announce the launch of its Terrace DVB Commercial Video Gateway for the global market at ANGA COM 2017.

Vecima’s Terrace DVB is a product line extension of the successful Terrace QAM platform. The Terrace DVB features commercial grade HD programming for business to business commercial video applications in Hospitality, MDUs and other commercial environments. It enables DVB cable operators worldwide to effectively service their commercial accounts by providing bulk digital services more efficiently and cost-effectively. By offering both SD and HD programming in the same chassis, Terrace DVB has the flexibility to adapt to emerging technologies as well as legacy formats. Using the Terrace DVB, cable operators can undergo analog reclamation, continuing to support and enhance their commercial video businesses while freeing up valuable network capacity for additional revenue generating services.

“Vecima’s innovative products provide cable operators serving the commercial sector excellent value by allowing them to continue to service customers with their existing technologies while actively pursuing new customers with more comprehensive needs,” said Sumit Kumar, Vecima’s President and CEO. “Vecima’s Terrace QAM product family continues to stand as the market-leading solution for hospitality high-definition video and with Terrace DVB, we’re delighted to extend its reach to international markets.”

Vecima will be hosting a live demo of Terrace DVB at ANGA COM in Cologne, Germany, in Hall 7, Booth #C72. To learn more, please refer to our product spec sheet for additional details at https://www.vecima.com/td800/.

About Vecima Networks

