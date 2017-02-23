Vega(R) Joins Tough Mudder, Inc. as Official Protein Shake Partner for 2017

BURNABY, BC–(Marketwired – February 23, 2017) – Vega® announced their 2017 partnership with Tough Mudder at the iconic Muscle Beach in Venice, California, January 12th during Tough Mudder’s first-ever training event and obstacle pop-up. Vega will be onsite at Tough Mudder events throughout 2017 as the official protein shake partner for five Tough Mudder and Tough Mudder Half events in the United States between March and October 2017. As the official protein shake partner, Vega will arm participants with delicious plant-based products and educational content to help them take on the signature obstacles and course that Tough Mudder and Tough Mudder Half have to offer.

“Running Tough Mudder or Tough Mudder Half requires a spectacular amount of grit, determination, teamwork and dialed in nutrition. Preparation for an event of this caliber starts months before event day, and Vega is incredibly excited to have the opportunity to help fuel and educate participants from training day all the way through the Tough Mudder finish line,” said Kim McDevitt, MPH RD, National Educator at Vega.

Find Vega at the following Tough Mudder and Tough Mudder Half Events:

Los Angeles

18585 Verdemont Ranch Road

San Bernardino, CA, 92407

Date: March 25 & 26, 2017

Tough Mudder Sign Up: https://toughmudder.com/events/2017-los-angeles

Tough Mudder Half Sign Up: https://toughmudder.com/events/2017-los-angeles-half

Michigan

1955 East Lakeville Road

Oxford, MI, 48371

Date: June 3 & 4, 2017

Tough Mudder Sign Up: https://toughmudder.com/events/2017-michigan

Tough Mudder Half Sign Up: https://toughmudder.com/events/2017-michigan-half

Long Island

1303 Round Swamp Road

Old Bethpage, NY, 11804

Date: July 22 & 23, 2017

Tough Mudder Sign Up: https://toughmudder.com/events/2017-long-island

Tough Mudder Half Sign Up: https://toughmudder.com/events/2017-long-island-half

Chicago

2 Airport Cir

Rockford, IL, 61109

Date: August 26 & 27, 2017

Tough Mudder Sign Up: https://toughmudder.com/events/2017-chicago

Tough Mudder Half Sign Up: https://toughmudder.com/events/2017-chicago-half

Dallas/Ft. Worth

3104 North Collins Street

Arlington, TX, 76005

Date: September 30 & October 1, 2017

Tough Mudder Sign Up: https://toughmudder.com/events/2017-dallasft-worth

Tough Mudder Half Sign Up: https://toughmudder.com/events/2017-dallasft-worth-half

For more information on Vega or Tough Mudder, Inc. or to join an event in 2017, visit https://toughmudder.com/events/find-an-event.

About Vega

Born from the belief that you shouldn’t have to choose between nutrition and on-the-go convenience, Vega is a premium brand of plant-based, convenient, real food alternatives. Whether you need an on-the-go meal or snack, or sports nutrition to fuel your better before, during or after training, there’s a Vega product made for you. Plus, Vega products are gluten-free, certified vegan, with no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, so you can feel good about what you’re eating. Vega empowers you with the knowledge and nutrition to be better on your own terms — one small change at a time. Learn more and find recipes at MyVega.com.

About Tough Mudder, Inc.

Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder event series of 10-12 mile obstacle courses, Tough Mudder Inc. has since grown to become a leading active lifestyle company and leader in sports video content creation and distribution. The brand includes Mini Mudder, a 1-mile obstacle course designed for kids ages 7-12, Tough Mudder Half, an obstacle course challenge bringing the thrills of Tough Mudder to a 5-mile course; Toughest Mudder Series, an eight-hour, overnight competition series; World’s Toughest Mudder, a grueling 24-hour endurance competition; and an extremely vibrant engaging social and digital destination for fitness, nutrition and wellness content delivered across multiple platforms. The Tough Mudder family of brands and online community is united by a commitment to promoting courage, personal accomplishment and teamwork through unconventional, life-changing experiences. With more than 2.5 million participants globally to date, Tough Mudder Inc. will host more than 130 events worldwide in 2017 across four continents, including Asia through its partnerships with Seroja and IMG. More than 20 of the world’s leading brands are sponsorship and content distribution partners, including Merrell, Jeep, US Army, Vega, Olympus, Bosch, YouTube, Snapchat, Live Stream, Sky Sports, The CW and CBS Sports. To join the conversation, follow Tough Mudder on Facebook at facebook.com/toughmudder, on Twitter @ToughMudder, and on Instagram @Tough_Mudder.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130949/Images/Vega-Team-Plant-Based-Nutrition-90cb8c7f8ab98794ab4ffc4676b6c480.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130949/Images/full-sized-promo-43-12d70408b9f3afe58270ff1f706ab11b.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130949/Images/Vega-Plant-Based-Products-2585e12494e2b1c8a1fac4d0d3998599.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130949/Images/Creamy-Chocolate-Banana-Smoothie-Vega-Protein-Gree-52185d43eb068c1f8f9aae485d5ed586.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130949/Images/Tough-Mudder-04-22614c491497be0b961140d8475f3ace.JPG