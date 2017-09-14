Thursday, September 14, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Vena Solutions Appoints Shawn Cadeau as Chief Operating Officer

Vena Solutions Appoints Shawn Cadeau as Chief Operating Officer

Vena Solutions Appoints Shawn Cadeau as Chief Operating Officer

Recommended
Avaya Unveils Full HD Video Conferencing and Collaboration Cloud Service for Global Channel Partner Delivery
OMVS: RAD Gives Guidance For 2017 And 2018