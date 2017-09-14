Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Vena Solutions Appoints Shawn Cadeau as Chief Operating Officer Vena Solutions Appoints Shawn Cadeau as Chief Operating Officer Vena Solutions Appoints Shawn Cadeau as Chief Operating Officer RecommendedNissan Die Hard Fan App goes social with Facebook; one of the first brands to leverage Facebook Camera Effects PlatformCloudian Joins Cisco In Targeting Media and Entertainment Industry as part of the Cisco Media BlueprintOMVS: RAD Gives Guidance For 2017 And 2018