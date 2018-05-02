Vena Solutions Names Shawn Cadeau as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Technology Executive to Drive Continued Growth, Industry-leading Customer Satisfaction and Best-in-class Corporate Performance Management Solution

TORONTO, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vena Solutions, the fastest growing provider of cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) software, today announced the appointment of chief operations officer (COO) Shawn Cadeau to the role of CEO. Cadeau will replace current CEO and co-founder Don Mal, who will stay on with Vena in the capacity of ambassador and advisor.

Bringing to Vena years of general management and leadership experience at high-growth and established global technology firms, Cadeau will assume the CEO role starting June 1, 2018. This transition is the culmination of a more than 18-month succession plan and Cadeau will continue to work closely with Mal to ensure a seamless transition of leadership for customers, investors, partners and employees.

“Shawn has proven himself as the obvious choice to lead Vena moving forward, consistently driving industry-leading customer satisfaction, exceeding growth targets and bringing a culture of operational excellence to the departments he led as CRO and COO,” said Mal. “I look forward to supporting him in his role as CEO, and seeing Vena continue its growth as an innovative industry leader.”

The move represents an exciting new chapter for Cadeau and the Vena team, as the company continues to build on its impressive growth trajectory and industry-leading customer satisfaction.

“We thank Don Mal for his vision and hard work in leading Vena to become the success story it is today,” said Eric Byunn, partner, Centana. “As Vena matures into its next stage of growth, we have complete confidence in Shawn Cadeau to expand on the company’s impressive momentum and continue to serve a wide range of mid-market and enterprise customers, including some of the world’s largest financial institutions.”

Since co-founding Vena with Rishi Grover and George Papayiannis in 2011, Mal led the company to become the fastest growing vendor in its sector with five straight years of triple-digit revenue growth. Today, Vena has more than 200 employees and continues to experience upward momentum and demand for its award-winning software, trusted by finance departments at more than 400 corporate customers worldwide.

Under Cadeau’s leadership, Vena will remain focused on its vision of becoming the number one CPM vendor worldwide, and its mission of empowering finance professionals to work the way they think.

“I am honored to take leadership of Vena as CEO as we enter our next phase of corporate growth,” said Cadeau. “Our success lies in the robustness of our technology used by customers worldwide, our amazing, world-class team and our shared passion for customer success. We are at an exciting moment in the company’s history, and I look forward to steering it toward continued success.”

Shawn Cadeau Background

Cadeau joined Vena as chief revenue officer (CRO) in January 2017, where he was responsible for leading sales, marketing and other growth initiatives. He was later promoted to COO where he assumed additional responsibility for Vena’s product development, customer success and professional services departments. Throughout Cadeau’s tenure in both roles, Vena saw continued record revenue growth from new customer wins and existing customer expansions, as well as recognized market leadership in product usability and customer satisfaction.

Cadeau brings to Vena an impressive management track record at high-growth and established, global technology firms. Prior to Vena, he was chief marketing officer (CMO) at FreshBooks and senior vice president of global marketing at Corel Corporation. He also was responsible for product marketing for Adobe’s enterprise and server business, having joined the company via its acquisition of JetForm.

