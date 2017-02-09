Venstar Wins 2017 BIG Innovation Award for Surveyor Energy Management System

CHATSWORTH, CA–(Marketwired – February 09, 2017) – Venstar®, a leading thermostat and energy management systems supplier, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2017 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Venstar is being honored for its Surveyor® Energy Management System (EMS).

“With Surveyor, Venstar is maximizing technology to improve the daily lives of many people and businesses. We are thrilled to honor Venstar with a 2017 BIG Innovation Award,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group.

“We are pleased to receive the 2017 BIG Innovation Award for our Surveyor Energy Management System,” said Steve Dushane, president and CEO of Venstar Inc. “Designed for small-box retailers, Surveyor delivers unprecedented visibility into stores’ energy usage and helps reduce energy costs, resulting in savings of millions of dollars each year.”

Venstar’s Surveyor is a leading energy management system, typically saving small- to medium-box retailers 25-35 percent of their energy costs, which translates to tens of millions of dollars in savings each year and dramatic reductions in CO 2 emissions. Surveyor currently controls the energy usage of 25,000+ retail locations across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the 2017 BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions and provide feedback.

About Venstar Inc.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

