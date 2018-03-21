Versus Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to $4 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (CSE:VS) (CSE:VS.CN) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA) announces that is has amended its letter of engagement with Eight Capital, as lead agent (the “Lead Agent”), on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Gravitas Securities Inc., and Leede Jones Gable Inc. (together with the Lead Agent, the “Agents”), to increase the size of the previously announced $3,000,000 offering of units of the Company (“Units”) on a “best efforts” private placement basis (the “Offering”) to $4,000,000.

The purchase price for each Unit shall remain $0.30 (the “Issue Price”). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.40 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agents an option to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the Units, at the Issue Price, for additional gross proceeds of up to $600,000, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to enhance marketing efforts and engineering resources.

The Offering is being made in Canada to “accredited investors” within the meaning of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and other exempt purchasers in each province of Canada, as agreed upon by the Versus and the Lead Agent, and in the United States only pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and in compliance with the securities laws of the applicable States of the United States.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Versus

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers and developers of interactive media to offer prizes inside interactive media including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via the Versus platform and players will compete for those prizes.

Versus has developed blockchain security and personalization technologies to secure their prizing system. Versus is working with 704 Games for the NASCAR series of mobile and console games, including NASCAR Heat Mobile which will be available with Versus prizing in early 2018. Versus is also working with Team NINJA, a subsidiary of Koei Tecmo for additional PC and console games; and their prize provider partners include Rockstar Energy Drink, Han Cholo, Tier1, IDW Publishing, and others. To learn more about Versus, see the website at www.versussystems.com, or watch their most recent video on YouTube.

