Thursday, September 14, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Versus Systems Grants Incentive Stock Options

Versus Systems Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRA:BMVA) has granted an aggregate of 1,278,500 incentive stock options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company.  The Options will be exercisable at a price of $0.34 for a period of five years and subject to vesting provisions.

On behalf of the Board,

“Matthew Pierce
Chief Executive Officer

Contact:
Versus Systems
Liz Pieri
m: 626-818-7580
liz@pieripr.com

Suite 302 – 1620 West 8th Avenue
Vancouver |V6J 1V4 |Canada
T: 604.639.4457 | F: 604.639.4458
WWW.VERSUSSYSTEMS.COM

 

Recommended
Most Surveyed Pharma Companies Choose to Fund Dedicated Continuing Medical Education Programs