Versus Systems Grants Incentive Stock Options
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRA:BMVA) has granted an aggregate of 1,278,500 incentive stock options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Options will be exercisable at a price of $0.34 for a period of five years and subject to vesting provisions.
