Versus Systems, Inc. Launches Closed Beta Program

VANCOUVER, B.C., June 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Versus Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “Versus”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRA:BMVA) today opened Phase I of the company’s closed beta program to users who register through https://www.versussystems.com/join-beta. Players everywhere have a chance to compete for real-world prizes from brands including Tier 1, Han Cholo and more.

“It’s an important step in bringing our technology to market – letting real players play for real prizes. We’ve already had a great response from brand partners and it’s been cool to watch players react to in-game rewards on our platform,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems.

The Versus closed beta features both single and multi-player matches in Versus’ arcade shooter demo Dragon’s Creek. Perspective players can sign up at versussystems.com and once a registered player is selected to participate, they will be eligible to play in-game for prizing from Tier 1, Han Cholo and others. Prizing will vary and is based on in-game performance.

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game conditional prizing and promotions engine. Versus allows game developers and publishers to provide players with prizes that players can win inside their favorite games. Prizes include gear, apparel, tickets, energy drinks, and downloadable content – all from brands gamers care about like Rockstar, Han Cholo, Tier 1 and others. See how Versus works here: https://youtu.be/a37iab8qGbY.

