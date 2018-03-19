VIA Rail Gets Federal Funding

CBJ — Via Rail is set to replace its aging trains with brand new ones thanks to an announcement by the federal government that it will help fund the endeavour.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau made the official announcement in Toronto.It will impact the Windsor to Quebec City corridor in central Canada.

The national passenger service says it will launch a request for qualifications, followed by a request for proposals. It’s expected the new trains will be in operation within four years.

The funding was announced in the federal government’s last budget.

@CanBizJournal