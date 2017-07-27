ViaDerma, Inc. Starts Phase II of MMJ and Recreational Testing in Canada, also is Now Fast Tracking its Topical Antibiotic with the BFAD (Bureau of Food and Drugs) in Philippines for Approval of its FDA Registered Product

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) – ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC PINK: VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company devoted to bringing new products to market, announced today that the Company has now started Phase II of the testing for Medical & Recreational Marijuana in Canada. The Company passed Phase I testing for efficacy and Phase II is now for the combination and calculation of the formulas for both CBD’s and THC delivery using the Company’s proprietary delivery solution.

Secondly, the Company is now working with its main Distributor and major Hospitals, in the Philippines, in a move to “Fast Track” its approval for its topical antibiotic and expand its testing. The goal is to use the facilities of the major Hospitals to gain “Fast Track” approval by the BFAD, the Philippines equivalent to the Unites States Food and Drug Administration. The initial testing has already shown promising results and the expanded “Clinical Trials” of its topical antibiotic continues to show results not seen before in the region. The product’s positive and quick results, continue to create excitement by doctors and distributors throughout the country. The Distributors are also interested in ViaDerma’s several follow-on products, using ViaDerma’s proprietary solution, for which the Company is expecting additional FDA registration numbers throughout the remainder of 2017.

The Company’s President, Dr. Christopher Otiko said, “The studies for several of our products continue to show positive results and the Company’s credibility continues to rise. The patients in our on-going testing have shown positive results not seen before. The increased interest in our products is expanding due to the lack of alternatives in this part of the world. The next logical move is to Fast Track for BFAD approval and open the door for future products in this huge market. Our contract manufacturer has the capabilities to manufacture most of our products and we look forward to building a lasting relationship to deliver high quality pharmaceuticals to our distributors.”

Topical Antibiotic Manufacturing Update

The Company expects to begin the distribution of the final topical antibiotic product in the next few weeks. In order to assure, and maintain the highest level of “Quality Control”, of the product, the first run has to undergo the most stringent testing. ViaDerma, Inc., feels the short delay is necessary to assure a smooth distribution process in the U.S. and abroad, as we will be selling the product in several countries around the Globe.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC PINK: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma’s products use an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. Also, a patent application using the combination of CBD’s and THC with the delivery system was filed in 2017. The use of CBD’s is for the reduction of inflammation and for the treatment of several diseases, such as, nicotine addiction, fibromyalgia, Cohn’s disease, schizophrenia, migraine headaches, pain management for cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “projected,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company’s future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company’s ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company’s control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.