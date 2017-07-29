Vibrant Health Products Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns

ABBOTSFORD, BC–(Marketwired – July 29, 2017) – Vibrant Health Products, a family-owned bakery in Abbotsford, B.C., Canada, has voluntarily recalled one lot of liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns due to a packaging error. As a result, this product may contain undeclared egg. The precautionary recall was necessitated when it was discovered that liveGfree Gluten Free White Bread was packaged into liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Bun packaging. The liveGfree Gluten Free White Bread contains egg, which is not listed in the ingredients or as an allergen on the liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs should not consume these products due to the risk of serious allergic reaction.

The recalled liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns were sold through certain ALDI stores from 4/13/2017 to 7/27/2017 in the following states: Arkansas, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The recalled product is in an 11.3-ounce blue package marked “liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns” with lot numbers ending in #0897 on the front of the package and the UPC #0 41498 25980 8 on the back of the package. The package has an allergen statement that states, “Made in a facility that also produces products with eggs.”

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

Consumers who have purchased the 11.3-ounce packages of liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns with the above lot number should return them to the ALDI store where they were purchased for a full refund. Consumers with any questions may contact the supplier of the gluten-free buns, Vibrant Health Products, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday: Jenene Kilian at 604.743.4455 or jkilian@vibranthealthproducts.com. For media inquiries, contact Radha Marcum at 360.306.7322 or rmarcum@vibranthealthproducts.com.