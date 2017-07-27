Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Victory Square Acquires 40% Interest in Major Motion Picture Film Fund Victory Square Acquires 40% Interest in Major Motion Picture Film Fund Victory Square Acquires 40% Interest in Major Motion Picture Film Fund RecommendedHTM Sensors and Route1 Announce First Live Trial for Spotlight, Powered by MobiNETMinsud Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $650,000WesternOne Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Q2 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call