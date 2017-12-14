Victory Square Adds Co-Founder of the BTL Group, Guy Halford-Thompson, as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Growth of Its Blockchain Portfolio Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or the “Company“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Halford-Thompson, co-founder of BTL Group (TSX-V:BTL) (OTC:BTLLF) to its Advisory Board. Mr. Halford-Thompson is a globally recognized pioneer and visionary in blockchain technology and will play a key role in growing and scaling Victory Square’s current portfolio of blockchain companies.

Victory Square has been a long-time supporter of Halford-Thompson’s vision for incorporating blockchain technology into enterprise business, having invested in and incubated his company, the BTL Group three years ago. BTL Group was the first publicly traded blockchain company in Canada and has grown to a market cap of $250M on the TSX Venture Exchange. The product BTL is best known for, Interbit, a blockchain development platform that leverages cutting edge tools to empower developers to build enterprise-grade blockchain-based applications. BTL has partnered with large institutions like Visa and BP to further explore the potential for private blockchains to reduce cost and increase efficiency.

“Guy has been a thought-leader in the blockchain space for years and has had tremendous success building one of Canada’s premier blockchain companies, the BTL Group,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square. “We are extremely excited and fortunate to have him join Victory Square due to his extraordinary vision and foresight on how blockchain will disrupt verticals that our portfolio companies operate in, such as Gaming, Health, Fintech, VR/AR/MR, and AI.”

Mr. Halford-Thompson will immediately begin advising VST portfolio companies Blockchain Assembly and FansUnite grow and scale their businesses, and will play a strategic role in Victory Square’s new partnership with the Blockchain Investment Consortium to identify the most promising and disruptive blockchain companies around the world.

“Victory Square played a key part helping BTL scale in its early days, and I’m extremely excited to join the team as an advisor,” said Mr. Halford-Thompson. “The leadership group at Victory Square has consistently shown an ability to identify large market opportunities, as well as the right teams to capitalize on them. They give them the funding, resources and relationships required to accelerate their growth and allow them to scale internationally.”

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Howard Blank, Director

Email: ir@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square is a venture builder that creates, funds and empowers entrepreneurs predominantly focused on Blockchain Technology, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Personalized Health, Gaming and Film. As a technology incubator, Victory Square invests in game-changing entrepreneurs who are provided access to education programs, global mentorship networks, distribution partners, creative workspaces, resources and other forms of operational support to help them scale internationally. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Victory Square. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square, including future plans. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.