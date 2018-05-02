Victory Square Technologies Invests in Top Three Companies at World Blockchain Forum: Investments & ICOs Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) returns from the World Blockchain Forum: Investments & ICOs Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with newly-formed partnerships and investments in three promising blockchain companies that won awards for their presentations in Dubai.

The longest-running and highest-attended financial conference for the bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrency industries in the Middle East saw over 1,000 attendees converge in Dubai for the two-day event that took place April 16 and 17, 2018. It saw Victory Square partner with Keynote, the World Blockchain Forum to present the top 3 ICOs Award at the event. The three emerged from the 30 companies that were vetted and selected by the World Blockchain Forum to present their ICOs (with those 30 drawn from an initial pool of applicants).

Victory Square management viewed the presentations of the 30 ICO attendees and conducted Q&A sessions with the management teams of the shortlisted companies. Through this vetting process, Victory Square identified three companies as the top 3 ICOs – companies with which they will explore further relationships. Each of the identified companies will receive $33,000 towards the private sale of their respective tokens. In exchange, Victory Square will receive discounted tokens in the companies’ private pre-sale.

The top 3 companies selected by Victory Square management to share in the $100,000 investment prize pool were: SBC Platform, CryptoCurve, and Paytomat.

Peter Smyrniotis, a member of the Board of Directors of Victory Square, also presented at the conference, outlining Victory Square’s involvement in the blockchain industry and its track record of incubating some of the most promising and disruptive companies.

“This year’s World Blockchain Forum in Dubai featured yet again an impressive collection of the most forward-thinking minds in the blockchain industry,” said Smyrniotis. “We are very proud to be partnered with some of the brightest visionaries on the forefront of this technological revolution. Victory Square’s continued growth and success have been well met by our peers, and we have received strong validation and support for the global brand that we are building. The ability to share our vision and collaborate with other like minds provides the backbone of the structure that will support the technological world in the years to come.”

About the Top Three ICO Award Winners:

PAYTOMAT (www.paytomat.com)

Paytomat offers real life applications to various cryptocurrencies by enabling local stores and online merchants to accept payments in crypto. They serve as a liquidity network, a point of sale interface, a smart asset platform and provide a loyalty program with incentives for merchants and customers alike. Over 150 merchants already use the platform in the Ukraine and are looking to go international.

“We are very thankful to be selected as one of the winners of this year’s competition. We thank the organizers, Victory Square, and the judges for this competition as it is a brilliant place to be to showcase what we have been working very hard to achieve,” said Yurii Olentir, co-founder of Paytomat.

CryptoCurve (https://www.cryptocurve.io)

CryptoCurve offers what is called the Curve Wallet; “The Browser to Blockchain”. It aims to be the first and last wallet an investor will ever need and offers a wide array of next gen features that are industry firsts. Curve will be the first wallet to tie multiple blockchains to a decentralized network of buyers and sellers and provide the ability for 3rd party partners to build on top of their front end. This all-in-one solution further enables users to invest in ICOs, Stake ICOs, pool ICOs, while acting as a fiat gateway that tracks user portfolio values in real time.

“We extend our thanks to Victory Square and the partners who organized this event. We could not ask for a better public debut by being selected as best ICO pitch at the World Blockchain Forum of 2018 in Dubai,” said Joshua Halferty, CEO of CryptoCurve. “It was a pleasure to present in front of this incredible audience and cannot wait for what the future has in store for this team as we bring our Curve Wallet to the masses in the near future.”

SBC Platform (www.sbcplatform.com)

The SBC Platform aims to be the world’s first automated ICO solution for startups and SMEs. Over 20 industry professionals work on this platform to achieve a groundbreaking reduction in the cost of preparing quality projects for the ICO market by using cutting-edge technology. This product will help enable business people to carry out expert evaluation of their business concept, get legal advice and, having prepared all relevant documents for ICO launch based on the platform, to inform prospective backers on their project. Their strategic objective is to serve as a powerful driver for the development of startups, small and medium sized businesses.

“Being awarded a winner of the ICO pitch competition is a great honour for our team. We extend our thanks to Victory Square and the World Blockchain Forum for putting on this great event,” said Georgy Lapin, CEO and co-founder of SBC Platform. “It was a great pleasure to present alongside these fantastic teams and we are excited to take this experience with us as we move forward. Our focus to be a powerhouse that drives blockchain technology worldwide for SMEs remains unwavering, and we are thrilled that our judges at Victory Square support us.”

Meanwhile, further to the World Blockchain Forum Dubai prize pool, previous tokens that Victory Square purchased have completed their token sales. Bluzelle, Neuromation, GBX, Debitum both completed their sales, cumulatively raising over $100M USD. Victory Square also sponsored the ICO pitch competition at the d10e conference in Tokyo, which took place April 28 – May 1, 2018.

Video of Victory Square presenting at the World Blockchain Forum: Investments & ICOs Conference:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVy7T6KsM1w&t=2s

