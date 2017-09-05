Victura Construction Group Retains Firm For Audit

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – Sep 5, 2017) – Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VICT), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry, announces that it has retained Whitley Penn to perform its two-year audit.

Said CEO Patrick Johnson: “Victura is excited to work with Whitley Penn as they are a very respected firm in our region. We look forward to becoming a fully reporting company in the coming months as we believe that it will add exponential benefit to the company and our shareholders as we progress.”

About Whitley Penn

Whitley Penn is one of the region’s most distinguished public accounting firms with offices located in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston. Whitley Penn has 54 partners, more than 400 employees, and a worldwide network affiliation via Nexia International. Whitley Penn is equipped to provide services to businesses of any shape and size.

The company can be found at: http://www.whitleypenn.com/

About Victura Construction Group Inc.

Victura Construction Group, Inc., (OTC PINK: VICT), is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry that service both residential and commercial sectors in new development and construction projects, restoration and re-build following any covered loss or catastrophic event and materials supply opportunities within the industry.

Victura operates with excellent business practices and management expertise, sound ethics, financial resources as applicable, and utilizes strategic industry relationships to help add to the success of any acquired company(s). The company can be found at www.victuraconstruction.com.

