Victura Construction Group To Mobilize In Response To Hurricane Harvey

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – Aug 31, 2017) – Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VICT), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry, announces that it has begun internal discussions regarding the mobilization of resources to provide insurance restoration services in the affected areas from recent Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Harvey has inundated several Gulf States with heavy rain as it followed its devastating path into the southern United States days after making landfall in Texas as the most powerful storm to hit the mainland U.S. in over a decade.

The storm’s torrential rain, devastating winds and widespread flooding have so far cost at least 19 lives, forced more than 30,000 people from their homes in Texas, and caused extensive destruction that will likely make it one of the costliest storms in U.S. history.

20 trillion gallons of rain has fallen on the Houston area since the storm made landfall, a staggering deluge that represents enough water to supply New York City’s needs for over five decades; and Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said his state will need federal relief money “far in excess” of 125 billion dollars, which would surpass Hurricane Katrina as the costliest storm in U.S. history.

Said CEO Patrick Johnson: “We are in the process of compiling resources to respond to the needs of our residents in our home state. We feel very confident that our arsenal of human assets, 30-plus year history of insurance restoration performance, and industry partnerships enables the company to put its best foot forward during this critical time in restoring the lives of families affected by this devastating weather event,” he said.

Victura Construction has four vertically integrated subsidiaries:

Gregg Construction Company

WaterMasters Restoration, Inc.

Designer Lane

Gregg Commercial Construction

Gregg Construction Company specializes in Water, Fire and Storm Restoration and reconstruction services. Gregg Construction Co. has 42 years of history servicing the restoration and insurance claims industry in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, establishing a reputation of being exemplary in industry knowledge, project execution and overall Homeowner and Carrier satisfaction.

For more information go to: http://greggconstructionco.com/

WaterMasters Restoration Inc.

WaterMasters Restoration, Inc. also specializes in Water, Fire, and Storm restoration and reconstruction services, with an emphasis on large loss occurrences. Certified Professionals in estimating and project management guarantee exceptional service and outcome in residential and commercial losses. WaterMasters Restoration has 60 years combined experience in servicing the insurance industry. WaterMasters Restoration has distinguished itself with Adjusters by providing incomparable large loss project management and execution that saves the Insurance Carriers money in ALE (alternative living expenses) and gets the Homeowners back into their home in a shorter time span, creating value for both parties.

For more information go to: http://watermastersrestoration.com/

Designer Lane

Originally created as a material supply company to service its sister companies Gregg Construction and WaterMasters Restoration, Designer Lane delivers an entire experience — a turnkey renovation service with three principle area of focus: kitchens, bathrooms and outdoor living areas. The Company is uniquely qualified to provide one-stop kitchen, bathroom, and outdoor living space design and renovation, quickly and efficiently.

Because of its volume and negotiated pricing with suppliers, Designer Lane can also deliver almost any building component as a supplier to builders, general contractors and multi-family developers at a great price point. These relationships allow Designer Lane to be a key component in Victura’s future success in residential, commercial and multi-family projects, providing key building components to all subsidiaries under the Victura Construction Group umbrella.

For more information go to: http://www.designerlane.net/

Gregg Commercial Construction

Gregg Commercial Construction Company is a full-service commercial general contractor currently working in the DFW and South Texas markets.

Services include:

Full service general contracting/ground up

Demolition

White box

Tenant finish out

Restaurants

Hospitality

Multi-family

Insurance Fire/Water restoration and reconstruction

Maintenance contract services

For more information go to: http://www.greggccc.com/

SOURCE: http://abcnews.go.com/US/hurricane-harvey-wreaks-historic-devastation-numbers/story?id=49529063

About Victura Construction Group Inc.

Victura Construction Group, Inc., (OTC PINK: VICT), is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry that service both residential and commercial sectors in new development and construction projects, restoration and re-build following any covered loss or catastrophic event and materials supply opportunities within the industry.

Victura operates with excellent business practices and management expertise, sound ethics, financial resources as applicable, and utilizes strategic industry relationships to help add to the success of any acquired company(s). The company can be found at www.victuraconstruction.com.

