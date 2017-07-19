Vier Capital Corp. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, July 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vier Capital Corp. (“Vier” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture:VIE.P) today announced its proposed Qualifying Transaction under Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies (“Policy 2.4”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) involving a business combination with Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (“Vertex”). Vertex is a private company incorporated under the laws of Alberta.

Vier entered into a letter of intent with Vertex dated July 17, 2017, pursuant to which Vier intends to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Vertex (the “Vertex Securities”), effected by way of an arrangement, share exchange or similar transaction pursuant to the terms of a definitive agreement to be entered into by Vier and Vertex (the “Definitive Agreement”), and the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the “Proposed Transaction”). For convenience, Vier as it will exist after completion of the Proposed Transaction, is sometimes referred to herein as the “Resulting Issuer”.

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, it is anticipated that: (i) all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vier (the “Vier Shares”) will be consolidated on a 10-for-1 basis; and (ii) 85,773,433 post-consolidation Vier Shares will be issued to Vertex securityholders in exchange for their Vertex Securities. The Proposed Transaction values the Vier Shares at $1.00 per share on a post-consolidation basis. It is estimated that there will be approximately 86.5 million common shares of the Resulting Issuer issued and outstanding immediately following closing of the Proposed Transaction, with former Vier shareholders holding approximately 0.85% of such common shares and former Vertex securityholders holding approximately 99.15% of such common shares.

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, Vier will change its name to Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Concurrent with the completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is expected that all directors and officers of Vier will resign and be replaced by Vertex nominees.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to receipt of requisite regulatory, stock exchange, court, governmental and shareholder approvals, authorizations and consents. Shareholders of Vier approved the consolidation and name change at Vier’s most recent shareholder meeting in May 2017 and it is anticipated that the Proposed Transaction will not require shareholder approval of Vier.

Vier has agreed not to solicit or negotiate with any entity, other than Vertex, in respect of a sale or transfer of Vier Shares until the earlier of August 15, 2017 or the mutual agreement of Vier and Vertex not to pursue the execution of a Definitive Agreement.

A comprehensive press release with further particulars relating to the Proposed Transaction the Corporation following completion of the Proposed Transaction will follow in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Conditions to Completion of Proposed Transaction & Regulatory Matters

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to: completion of satisfactory due diligence; execution of the Definitive Agreement; TSXV acceptance of the Proposed Transaction; and approval of the Proposed Transaction by Vertex shareholders. The Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

The parties to the Proposed Transaction are at arm’s length and therefore it is anticipated that the Proposed Transaction will not be a Non-Arm’s Length Qualifying Transaction for purposes of Policy 2.4 as none of the directors, officers or insiders of Vier, or any of their respective associates or affiliates, own any securities of Vertex. If available, the Corporation will make an application to the TSXV for an exemption from the sponsorship requirements of Policy 2.2 – Sponsorship and Sponsorship Requirements of the TSXV, but there is no assurance that such an exemption will be granted.

Trading of the Vier Shares is presently halted and is expected to remain halted pending the closing of the Proposed Transaction. While halted, the Vier Shares may only trade upon TSXV approval and the filing of required materials with the TSXV as contemplated by the policies of the TSXV.

About Vier

Vier is a capital pool company created to identify potential acquisitions of commercially viable businesses and assets that have the potential to generate profits and add shareholder value.

About Vertex

Vertex is a private company that commenced operations in 1976. Vertex has grown to become a leading provider of environmental and industrial services, including environmental and land consulting, fluid hauling and management, industrial insulation, cleaning and equipment rentals. Vertex is headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta and employs a staff of approximately 450 employees that service a wide array of customers in industries such as oil and gas upstream and midstream, utilities, telecommunication, forestry, agriculture and government. Vertex principally operates in Western Canada, with limited but growing operations in the United States.

For further information: Jason Krueger, President, Vier Capital Corp., 587-585-1776; or Terry Stephenson, President & CEO, Vertex Resource Group Ltd., 780-464-3295

Cautionary Note

As noted above, completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to receipt of all requisite regulatory, stock exchange, court or governmental approvals, authorizations and consents, approval of the shareholders of Vertex and Vier (if required), and completion of the consolidation by Vier. The Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required approvals have been obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the continuous disclosure document containing full, true and plain disclosure regarding the Proposed Transaction required to be filed with the securities regulatory authorities having jurisdiction over the affairs of Vier, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. The trading in the securities of Vier on the TSXV should be considered highly speculative.

