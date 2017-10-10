Vier Capital Corp. Announces TSXV Conditional Approval of Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Vertex Resource Group Ltd. and SEDAR Filing of Filing Statement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vier Capital Corp. (“Vier” or the “Corporation“) (TSX Venture:VIE.P) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) relating to its previously announced proposed qualifying transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) with Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (“Vertex”). A filing statement prepared in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV in connection with the Proposed Transaction (the “Filing Statement”) has been filed under Vier’s profile on SEDAR and is available at www.sedar.com. For additional information about the Proposed Transaction, please see the Corporation’s press releases dated July 19, 2017 and September 11, 2017, which are available at www.sedar.com.

The Proposed Transaction is currently scheduled to close on or about October 16, 2017. Closing of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, closing conditions customary to a transaction of the nature of the Proposed Transaction, including those described in the Filing Statement. Trading in the shares of the issuer resulting from the Proposed Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”) is expected to commence on the TSXV under the name “Vertex Resource Group Ltd.” on or about October 19, 2017 following the issuance by the TSXV of its final bulletin in respect of the Proposed Transaction. The trading symbol of the Resulting Issuer will be “VTX”.

The Corporation also notes that, following completion of the Proposed Transaction, Deloitte LLP of 2000 Manulife Place, 10180 – 101st Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T5J 4E4, Vertex’s current auditors, will replace MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of 1500, 640 – 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3G4, Vier’s current auditors, as auditors of the Resulting Issuer.

About Vertex

Vertex is a private company with a history that dates back to 1976 with the founding of Farmstead Buildings and later Pioneer Land Services Ltd., both of which subsequently formed part of Vertex’s business. Vertex has grown to become a leading provider of environmental and industrial services, including environmental and land consulting, fluid hauling and management, industrial insulation, cleaning and equipment rentals. Vertex is headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta and employs a staff of approximately 770 employees that service a wide array of customers in industries such as oil and gas upstream and midstream, utilities, telecommunication, forestry, agriculture and government. Vertex’s management team is comprised of seasoned industry veterans with a successful track record for industry consolidation and opportunistic acquisitions. Vertex principally operates in Western Canada, with limited but growing operations in the United States.

About Vier

Vier is a capital pool company created to identify potential acquisitions of commercially viable businesses and assets that have the potential to generate profits and add shareholder value.

For further information: Jason Krueger, President, Vier Capital Corp., 587-585-1776; or Terry Stephenson, President & CEO, Vertex Resource Group Ltd., 780-464-3295.

