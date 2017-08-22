Vigil Health Solutions Completes 2017 AGM

VICTORIA, BC–(Marketwired – August 22, 2017) – Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (“Vigil”) (TSX VENTURE: VGL), is pleased to announce that, at its 2017 AGM shareholders elected Troy Griffiths, Greg Peet, Ian Power and Lindsay Ryerson as Directors of Vigil.

Harry Jaako and Stephen Martin did not stand for re-election at the meeting. Greg Peet, Chairman of the board provided a heartfelt thank you to the retiring Directors. Management is grateful for the dedication and commitment shown by the Directors who have assisted in the advancement of the Company for almost two decades.

In addition, conditional upon TSX approval, the Board granted an aggregate amount of 394,000 stock options pursuant to Vigil’s Omnibus Share Compensation Plan. Of the total, 90,000 options were granted to Directors, these vest 25% on grant and 25% every six months following, a further 240,000 were granted to Officers of the Company, these vest over a 4-year period, in equal quarterly installments, starting 12 months from issue. The remaining 64,000 options were granted to employees under the same vesting terms as the Officers of the Company. These options are exercisable at a price of $0.87 per share and expire August 21, 2022.

After the addition of these options, the Company has an aggregate of 2,693,333 options and stock units outstanding representing 15.75% of shares issued.

About Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Vigil offers a technology platform combining software and hardware to provide comprehensive solutions to the expanding seniors’ housing market. Vigil has established a growing presence in North America and an international reputation for being on the leading edge of systems design and integration. Vigil’s objective is to offer solutions for the full continuum of care. Vigil’s product range includes the innovative wireless Vitality Care System™ featuring discreet ‘mini pendants’, a nurse call system, mobile fall, incontinence monitoring, resident check and the award-winning Vigil Dementia System.

