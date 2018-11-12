Vior Launches a Magnetic and Electromagnetic Helicopter-Borne Survey on Its Ligneris Project, Abitibi, Quebec

CBJ Newsmakers

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOCIÉTÉ D’EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. (TSX VENTURE (VIO), FRANKFURT (VL51) (“Vior”) – announces the beginning of a comprehensive helicopter-borne deep electromagnetic VTEM-type and magnetic survey over its wholly-owned Ligneris project situated approximately 80 kilometers north of the LaRonde mining complex and 100 kilometres northeast of the city of Rouyn-Noranda, in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

A 900 line-kilometer survey is underway on Ligneris covering the rock package of the Octave River Formation over a strike length of more than 10 kilometers. The aim of the survey is to detect structures bearing gold and semi-massive sulphide mineralization in the deep extensions (never tested) of the existing mineralization on the project.

The project is mostly covered by a series of felsic and intermediate volcanics strongly altered in sericite, ankerite and carbonates. Mineralization referred as the North, Central and South zones is characterized by clusters and veinlets of pyrite and sphalerite within halos of alteration reaching over 100 meters in size. A core relogging assessment report by Barrick in 1997 (GM55539) concluded that the extension potential of the mineralized zones is likely to be at depth on Ligneris.

This survey will provide Vior with a comprehensive and modern dataset that will be interpreted and used to generate new exploration targets and direct the next stage of exploration on the Ligneris project.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior’s management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high quality mineral prospects.

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Marc L’Heureux, P.Geo., who is the Company’s Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

