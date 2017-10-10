VIQ Solutions Announces Contract with the University of Guelph for its Satellite AV Solution

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or “VIQ Solutions”) (TSX Venture:VQS), a global expert providing a cybersecurity protected technology and service platform for digital evidence capture and content management, today announced it was awarded a contract by the University of Guelph, Ontario Veterinary College (OVC) for the VIQ Satellite AV capture, management and analytics solution.

“This collaborative audio-video project with a prestigious customer such as OVC is a very important win for VIQ in the medical market. VIQ Satellite AV employs our most advanced technologies including cybersecurity, data analytics and the collaborative web portal,” said Sebastien Paré, President and CEO of VIQ Solutions.

“This is an important breakthrough, materially advancing VIQ’s growing reputation in our target markets of Medical, Public Safety and Judicial/Law Enforcement. These critical markets demand leading edge digital media solutions while maintaining the highest security and privacy standards for their digital content.“

The University of Guelph, Ontario Veterinary College is ranked as the sixth best worldwide and first in Canada in a global ranking of veterinary schools. They are recognized for their academic excellence and world class research, and the work they do to advance veterinary medicine and health research for the betterment of animals, people and our planet.

“The VIQ System provides OVC with the video manageability we require to help our student doctors learn optimally, including excellent solutions for storage, access, and security, along with ease of installation and operation,” said OVC Dean Jeffrey Wichtel. “This system will greatly enhance communication training for our DVM students.”

The VIQ Satellite software allows authorized professors, clinicians, technicians or students to tag meaningful events, while at the same time conducting real time evaluations that are embedded within the media.

For more information on what is making the news at VIQ Solutions, please visit our website at www.viqsolutions.com/news.html.

About University of Guelph, Ontario Veterinary College

The Ontario Veterinary College is Ontario’s only veterinary college and one of five in Canada. Founded in in 1862, it is the oldest veterinary college in North America. OVC is fully accredited by the Council on Education of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA).

As a part of the University of Guelph, the Ontario Veterinary College is focused on improving health – the health of animals, humans and the environment – and is engaged with many species. To achieve this vision, OVC provides opportunities for learning, research and healthcare.

Student veterinarians educated through OVC learn a comparative, cross-species approach to diagnostics, therapeutics and preventive medicine in order to provide comprehensive global solutions.

OVC strives to provide the best possible service to over 18,000 companion animals, equine, farm animal and exotic species, every year.

Using a team based approach, dedicated and specialized veterinary professionals and technical staff are equipped to provide leading edge animal care using extensive and advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities.

www.ovc.uoguelph.ca

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization’s digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ’s technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital/cybersecurity and privacy, including military and medical regulations.

Our solutions are in use in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription services. VIQ also provides end to end transcription services to several large government agencies through our Australia-based reporting and transcription partners. VIQ operates worldwide with partners like security integrators, audio video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers.

Managing digital media evidence is what we do, and we do it better than anyone else.

For more information about VIQ Solutions, please visit www.viqsolutions.com .

For further information: Peter Kostandenou, Chief Marketing Officer, VIQ Solutions, (905) 948-8266 ext. 213, email: peter@viqsolutions.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.