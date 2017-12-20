Virgin Pulse Drives Positive Culture and Health Outcomes at Movement Mortgage

PROVIDENCE, RI–(Marketwired – December 20, 2017) – Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of employee wellbeing and engagement solutions that are changing lives for good®, is pleased to share the early success and results from its client, Movement Mortgage, a top ten national purchase mortgage lender. Within 90 days of implementing the Virgin Pulse Engage platform, the company has seen rapid adoption of the platform by employees, early biometric shifts across the organization, increased benefits usage, and improved company culture.

Movement Mortgage partnered with Virgin Pulse in early 2017 to inspire sustained behavior change within its employee population. While the company had previous experience with wellness programs, they were eager to more actively engage employees around wellbeing while using technology to support the strong culture they deliberately cultivated to continually engage their dispersed employee population. Movement Mortgage’s wellbeing program, called Thrive and powered by Virgin Pulse, launched in June 2017. Since launching, the company has seen remarkable early results across their employees who have enrolled in the program:

78% enrollment among its eligible population, with 45% of employees enrolling on the first day

77% monthly engagement with the program

65% of members have either decreased or maintained a healthy BMI

68% of members have either decreased their blood pressure or maintained a healthy level

Movement Mortgage has implemented Virgin Pulse’s daily success platform, Engage, as a way to make wellbeing a seamless part of the daily lives of its employees. To support holistic wellbeing, Movement Mortgage worked with Virgin Pulse to customize platform content, including daily cards and healthy habits, as a way to promote additional company benefits, events and programs. Using these and other communication tools offered through the Virgin Pulse platform, Movement Mortgage inspired over 1200 employees sign up for and challenge themselves to run a 5K race. The company has also seen unprecedented participation in their internal “Love Does” campaign, which is focused on helping employees cultivate and deepen their personal relationships and ties to the community.

“Movement Mortgage is deeply committed to the happiness and wellbeing of our employees,” said Aimee Dodson, Thrive Director, Movement Mortgage. “Our partnership with Virgin Pulse, which allows us to create a truly personalized Thrive program for each individual employee, helps us invest in our employees and show them they matter. We’re so proud of the early results we’ve seen. With these numbers, we’re able to show how employee wellbeing is impacting our business, connecting employees, and helping the company grow.”

Movement Mortgage expects its Thrive program to have an impact on critical business results, specifically driving employee engagement, improving culture, and increasing retention. With a workforce dispersed across the country, Movement Mortgage has seen their wellbeing program help connect and bond employees who work thousands of miles apart. As employees work together towards personal goals and collectively overcome challenges, Movement Mortgage expects to see gains in retention and recruitment, and is closely monitoring HR metrics to confirm the impact of wellbeing on business results.

“Through Virgin Pulse, not only have I been able to challenge and encourage others, I have kept better track of myself,” said Virginia Flynn, AVP Customer Service Manager, Movement Mortgage. “Everything that Movement has provided to me helps me build a better me for my family and for myself. I am honored and truly blessed to work for a company that puts so much into its employees. If we didn’t have the Virgin Pulse App, I probably would have already fallen off all of the wagons that I have gotten on in the last few months.”

“Clients like Movement Mortgage prove that investments in wellbeing really pay off,” said Kate Colp, VP of Client Success & Enablement, Virgin Pulse. “Movement has committed to putting their people first by focusing on total employee wellbeing, securing senior level sponsorship and participation, and using technology to activate and measure results. Their results show what organizations can achieve when they invest in the wellbeing of their employees — higher engagement, better health, and stronger retention. Movement Mortgage’s people-centric approach to culture serves as powerful blueprint for organizations looking to engage and empower employees to be and do their best every day.”

Virgin Pulse’s suite of wellbeing solutions is designed to meet organizations wherever they are on their wellbeing journey, driving improvements in engagement, culture, and productivity. For more information about Virgin Pulse Engage, which powers Movement Mortgage’s Thrive program, and to learn about additional wellbeing solutions that impact business results, visit www.virginpulse.com.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse, a leading provider of technology solutions that promote employee engagement and wellbeing and part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, helps employers create workforces that are happier, healthier and ultimately more productive. The company’s modern, mobile first platform delivers a personalized user experience that utilizes gamification to engage users in building habits that inspire meaningful and measurable change across individuals and the businesses they serve. By helping employees thrive at work and in all aspects of life, Virgin Pulse is helping change lives and businesses around the world for good. More than 2,200 global organizations representing many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work, have selected Virgin Pulse’s solutions to engage their workforces and drive their businesses forward. To learn more, visit www.virginpulse.com.

About Movement Mortgage

Movement Mortgage, a national top 10 retail mortgage lender, exists to love and value people by leading a Movement of Change in its industry, corporate culture and communities. Movement is best known for its innovative mortgage process and referable experience, which begins with Upfront Underwriting and a seven-day loan processing goal. The company, a certified Great Place to Work, employs more than 4,300 people, has more than 700 branches in the U.S. spanning across 47 states. Its non-profit organization, The Movement Foundation, has reinvested more than $30 million in communities to date. For more information, visit www.movement.com.