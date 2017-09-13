Visionstate CEO invited to showcase “WANDA” to Bunzl’s global innovation team at industry conference in Las Vegas

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate Corp. (TSXV:VIS) (the “Company”) announced that they are presenting at ISSA/INTERCLEAN trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada today to Bunzl’s (LSE:BNZL) global innovation team. Visionstate will also be introducing WANDA and its capabilities to the conference attendees.

John Putters, CEO, Visionstate commented, “This gives us an opportunity to present WANDA’s development and future to Bunzl’s global innovation leaders from Bunzl UK, USA, Australia. We are excited to take WANDA to its next level with our new relationship with Bunzl.”

About Visionstate Inc.

Visionstate Inc., a division of Visionstate Corp (TSX Venture:VIS) specializes in the Internet of Things and analytics. The Company’s core product, WANDA, is a 10/15 inch smart device used to monitor restroom cleaning, supplies, and maintenance activities. WANDA is installed in locations throughout North America, including hospitals, airports, office buildings, public facilities and shopping centers.

