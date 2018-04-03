Visionstate Corp. Appoints Debra Williams to Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate™ Corp. (TSX VENTURE:VIS) Visionstate (or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Debra Williams to the Board of Directors.

Debra is an accomplished Senior Executive and Digital Transformation Strategist with more than 30 years of success in the information technology industry. She brings with her a unique global perspective and will provide Visionstate with valuable thought leadership and credibility as we consider strategic acquisitions and bring new disruptive and sustainable products to market.

Debra founded SeaBlue Inc. in 2006, a strategic consulting firm that provides diverse industry thought leadership creating and executing complex value driven digital transformational strategies incorporating technology such as business intelligence, big data insights, predictive analytics, IoT, AI and cognitive technologies.

Known and respected for her thought leadership, high integrity, credibility and transparent approach she sits on Strategic Advisory Boards, including Glance CSE:GET and Visionstate Corp CVE:VIS.

Debra has held strategic executive level roles at IBM, MicroStrategy, Teradata, Rogers Communications and Bell Canada. During her tenure at IBM, she led the organization’s national Business Analytics strategy practice, followed by heading up the Industry Strategy practice for the Media, Entertainment and Communication sector for North America. In those roles she created a new customer engagement model that tied together go-to market teams with IBM’s global diverse business units and products, providing valuable new data-driven solutions and value-driven outcomes. She was able to turn this into a set of relevant next generation industry solutions including strategy and execution services that drove a significant net new revenue stream for IBM.

As an Ambassador for Woman of Influence, she advocates for advancing opportunities for women in technology. She has given back to the global community through continued volunteer work it marginalized countries, building homes, an education and recreational facility and teaching sustainable skills to provide the education needed to prosper independently while supporting families and communities.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp (TSX VENTURE:VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of sustainability, analytics and the Internet of Everything. Visionstate provides investors access to holdings in disruptive technologies that include artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain platforms and cryptocurrency. Through Visionstate Inc. it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state of the art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centers and other public facilities across North America. An extension of that product, CINDI™, has the potential to transform the guest service experience in the hotel industry. With the recent acquisition of Chatbot Incubator, specializing in applications for artificial intelligence, development is underway to make CINDI into a personal concierge, offering personalized services in every guest room. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

For more information please visit www.visionstate.com

Visionstate is listed on the TSX-V exchange under the ticker symbol “VIS”; additional investor information is available on SEDAR.

