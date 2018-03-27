Visionstate Corp. Product Wins CSSA Innovation Award

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate™ Corp. (TSX VENTURE:VIS) is pleased to share that it’s WANDA™ IoT smart touchscreen solution for managing public spaces has won a top award for innovation in the cleaning industry. The Visionstate technology beat out some of the cleaning industry’s most advanced technology that were competing for the top prize at the Cleaning & Support Services Association (CSSA) Innovation Showcase, an event celebrating the industry’s most innovative products, services and initiatives.

Prior to the Innovation Showcase event, top companies from across the UK presented their most innovative cleaning solutions to a “Dragons Den” panel of experts, vying to be part of the Innovation Showcase. The judging format gave each company 25 minutes to convince the experts from CSSA and CHSA (Cleaning & Hygiene Suppliers Association) that they had the most innovative product.

Eight companies were selected to proceed to the final award round, including Bunzl, Rubbermaid, Unger, Ice, DorsaVi and others. Judging took place at the CSSA Innovation event on March 15, 2018 in London, England, where 140 cleaning industry professionals from 21 companies across the UK gathered.

Ultimately Visionstate’s WANDA technology was recognized with the 2018 Innovation Award. Visionstate’s partner and primary distributor of WANDA, Bunzl, was on hand to accept the award. Charlotte Parr, Account Director at Bunzl, said “WANDA is a very innovative product. It is an interactive washroom tablet that allows us to make informed and educated decisions on our cleaning processes based on real time data and client perception.”

The CSSA is dedicated to driving innovation in the cleaning industry and is the only organization that singularly represents the UK contract cleaning industry. The next CSSA Innovation Showcase is expected to take place in 2020.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp (TSX VENTURE:VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of sustainability, analytics and the Internet of Everything. Visionstate provides investors access to holdings in disruptive technologies that include artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain platforms and cryptocurrency. Through Visionstate Inc. it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state of the art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centers and other public facilities across North America. An extension of that product, CINDI™, has the potential to transform the guest service experience in the hotel industry. With the recent acquisition of Chatbot Incubator, specializing in applications for artificial intelligence, development is underway to make CINDI™ into a personal concierge, offering personalized services in every guest room. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

For more information please visit www.visionstate.com and follow @Visionstate on Twitter and Facebook.

Visionstate is listed on the TSX-V exchange under the ticker symbol “VIS”; additional investor information is available on SEDAR.

Forward Looking Statements



This news release may include certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with Visionstate’s business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect Visionstate’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Visionstate assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

