Visionstate’s IoT WANDA Device Installed in Two Large Grocery Stores in the GTA

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) today announced that its IoT cloud-based facility management solution WANDA, through its partner Bunzl Canada, has been implemented in the Greater Toronto Area in two high-traffic grocery stores. The advanced internet of things “IoT” solution aims to add to the best-in-class customer experience.

“We’re excited to support Bunzl in introducing this innovative solution into the grocery industry,” said John Putters, Visionstate CEO. “WANDA is ideal for these stores, where customer perception around environmental cleanliness is so very important.”

“WANDA is an easy-to-use technology that not only improves customer experience but optimizes labour and supply management, and that can lead to reduced costs,” said Margo Hunnisett, Bunzl Canada’s Vice President, Marketing & Communications. “We anticipate continually increasing demand for this product as leading, customer-centric businesses strive to maximize efficiency while delivering an unrivalled store experience on each and every customer visit.”

The system uses a touch-screen interface and connected devices to enable customers in retail, healthcare, airports, conference centres and now grocery stores to have a predictable, high-quality restroom service experience. It enables facility maintenance teams to optimize resource allocation and improve efficiency.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state of the art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

