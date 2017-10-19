Vitality Biopharma Announces Positive Results for Multiple Cannabinoid Drug Formulations in Treatment of IBD

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – Oct 19, 2017) – Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) (“Vitality” or the “Company”), a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, today announced additional positive preclinical efficacy results for the treatment of colitis.

Vitality Biopharma has developed a new class of cannabinoid prodrugs, known as cannabosides, which upon ingestion can be targeted and limited to the gastrointestinal tract, thereby avoiding drug psychoactivity and unforeseen side effects. The Company has now successfully completed studies that demonstrate the efficacy of multiple different cannaboside drug formulations for treating preclinical models of colitis. Multiple different cannaboside drug formulations were able to reduce weight loss, decrease damage to the colon, and markedly improve gastrointestinal health compared to the placebo controls.

Based on these positive results, Vitality is advancing cannabosides into first-in-man clinical trials and later will conduct proof-of-concept clinical testing for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Vitality’s cannabosides may be especially useful for pediatric IBD, as they are designed to deliver cannabinoids to the gastrointestinal tract while avoiding drug psychoactivity. According to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, approximately 1.6 million Americans currently have inflammatory bowel disease and this figure includes as many as 80,000 children.

“Many families who seek alternatives to standard pharmaceuticals, either because of perceived toxicity or because they have had an inadequate response to these drugs, have asked about the use of cannabinoids for the treatment of their IBD,” said Dr. David Ziring, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Assoc. Director of the Cedars-Sinai Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, and a consultant to Vitality Biopharma. “The prospect of gut-restricted cannabinoids that modulate the local gut immune system but avoid the traditional psychoactive effects of THC is compelling and timely, and could be very well received not only by patients and their families but also by other treating physicians.”

