Vitality Biopharma Announces Publication of International PCT Patent Filing for Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – Oct 16, 2017) – Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) (“Vitality” or the “Company”) a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, today announced the publication of an international PCT patent application that covers a new class of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals.

The publication of the international patent filing is the first public disclosure of its full content, which includes 79 patent claims and almost 200 individual compounds. Novel cannabinoid prodrugs are described for the most common phytocannabinoids, THC, cannabidiol (CBD), and CBDV, as well as a variety of other phytocannabinoids and endocannabinoids. The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is an international patent law treaty that includes 151 countries and covers all major pharmaceutical markets worldwide. Coverage of any underlying patent claims would extend to 2035 in the United States, and may be subject to patent term extensions that would extend this patent protection. The full text may be accessed online: “https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/docservicepdf_pct/id00000037217335/PDOC/WO2017053574.pdf“.

In addition, the Company has filed for intellectual property coverage for methods to treat dysbiosis, gastrointestinal infections, and other digestive disorders using cannabinoids. The Company’s prodrug technology enables large concentrations of cannabinoids to be selectively delivered to the intestinal tract and avoids psychoactivity, making them well suited for treatment of pediatric conditions.

“The publication of our international PCT patent filing gives shareholders a way to appreciate the depth and rigor of our work on the development of cannabosides,” said Robert Brooke, CEO of Vitality Biopharma. “Intellectual property is at the core of nearly every successful biotechnology or drug development company, so we plan to prosecute these claims and to maximize our coverage both in the U.S. and abroad.”

