Vitreous Glass Inc. Stock Option Grant

AIRDRIE, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Not for dissemination to the US or to US Newswires

Vitreous Glass Inc. (“Vitreous” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V:VCI) announces that effective November 12, 2018, it has granted stock options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of the Corporation to a director of the Corporation. The options vest immediately, have an exercise price of $3.54 per common share, which price is equivalent to the closing market price of the common shares on the trading day prior to the date of the grant, and have a term of five years.

For further information, please contact:

VITREOUS GLASS INC.
Pat Cashion, President
(403) 616-2773

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.

