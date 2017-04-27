Vivakor to Present at the Annual Energy Development Summit 2017 in Salt Lake City

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) – Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK: VIVK) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at the Energy Development Summit being held May 3-4, 2017 at Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, UT. Matt Nicosia, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in a morning panel discussion on Capitalizing Energy Financing Strategies. Presentations will be conducted by noted figures in politics like the Gov. Gary Herbert (UT) and Matt Mead (WY), along with the Ambassador to Mexico Geronimo Gutierrez who will be part of a panel discussing Advancing Strategic Partnerships. In addition, such leaders in the energy space like Jack Gerard, Pres/CEO of the American Petroleum Institute (API) will also be speaking amongst many others. Two full days of presentations and breakout sessions by the leaders in the Energy Sector in Utah. Thousands of attendees from around the world

Vivakor, Inc. procures and develops revenue producing assets around the world. These holdings include intellectual properties that are proprietary and largely disruptive while centered principally in the natural resources sector. Vivakor is essentially an asset acquisition company focused specifically on energy related projects across the globe, its patented, oil extraction technology and methodology operates in a production capacity in Utah. Unique to the Company is a mobile rapid deployment, global capability for remediation and reclamation of contaminated soil created generally due to oil. The Company also utilizes a thermal technology for extraction of metals from sand-based ore in the Southwest US. Since 2013, the Company has effectively captured non-visible precious metals and rare earth minerals through its proprietary technology and method for processing the ore.

