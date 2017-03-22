Viveve Announces Closing of Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock

SUNNYVALE, CA–(Marketwired – March 22, 2017) – Viveve Medical, Inc. (“Viveve”) (NASDAQ: VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,625,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, including shares of common stock issued upon the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. Viveve estimates net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $31.7 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Cowen and Company, LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg Financial Services Inc., acted as co-manager.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities described above are being offered by Viveve pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2017. Copies of the final prospectus filed with the SEC can be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806 or by fax at (631) 254-7140; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, or by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by e-mail at [email protected]; or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a women’s health and wellness company passionately committed to advancing new solutions to improve women’s overall well-being and quality of life. The company’s internationally patented Viveve® System, that delivers the GENEVEVE™ treatment, incorporates clinically-proven, cryogen-cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate robust neocollagenesis in one 30-minute in-office session. In the United States, the Viveve System is cleared by the FDA for general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. Consistent with approvals in many countries internationally, Viveve is currently seeking regulatory approval in the United States for improvement in sexual function in women. For more information visit Viveve’s website at www.viveve.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the estimated net proceeds from the public offering, along with those set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, the final prospectus related to the public offering, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Viveve is a registered trademark of Viveve, Inc.

GENEVEVE is a trademark of Viveve, Inc.