Vlocity Named to Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Jul 11, 2017) – Vlocity, Inc., a leading industry cloud software company, has been named to the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners. Vlocity’s industry cloud applications, built on the Salesforce Platform, enable companies to deliver an omnichannel experience across digital and traditional channels, achieve greater sales and service agility, and receive faster time to value from the cloud.

“It’s a tremendous honor for Vlocity to be recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the world’s leading cloud software companies,” said David Schmaier, CEO and Founder of Vlocity. “The digital era is here and it is driving companies to transform quickly or face major disruption. This award is an acknowledgement of the incredible success and business agility our customers are realizing by moving to the industry cloud with Vlocity’s industry-specific applications, all built on Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM and cloud platform.”

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100, Forbes’ partner, Bessemer Venture Partners, received hundreds of submissions from the top cloud startups. With that data, the Forbes Cloud 100 judge panel, made up of a majority of public cloud company CEOs, was then responsible for selecting and ranking the top 100 companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), people & culture (15%) and market leadership (35%), which the judge panel then weighed to select, score and rank the winners.

For two years running, Vlocity has been one of the fastest growing companies — out of more than 3,000 — on the Salesforce AppExchange, and is one of Salesforce’s Platinum partners. Some of the world’s largest brands and industry leaders, including Sky Italia, Telus, Telecom Argentina, Cellcom Israel, KPN, New York Life, Principal Financial, Nationale Nederlanden, Anthem, Delta Dental, New York City and City of Toronto, leverage Vlocity industry cloud apps to deliver a memorable and high fidelity omnichannel customer experience across digital and traditional channels.

Vlocity’s cloud software embeds industry-specific functionality and processes for customer-centric industries including Communications & Media, Insurance, Healthcare, Public Sector and Energy — five vertical markets routinely ranked among the lowest for customer satisfaction. By helping companies undergo strategic digital transformations to migrate from costly, antiquated legacy systems to the cloud, Vlocity enables companies in the most competitive markets to retain their advantage and their customers.

Vlocity will be celebrated tonight in San Francisco at The Cloud 100 Celebration, an exclusive event hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Forbes and Salesforce Ventures. The celebration is attended by the CEOs of the public cloud companies and the CEOs named to The Cloud 100 and The 20 Rising Stars lists.

“The business opportunity for cloud computing is tremendous as the spend on cloud computing and the rate of adoption continues to grow and advance the ecosystem,” said John Somorjai, EVP Salesforce Ventures and Corporate Development. “We’re thrilled to highlight the potential of these top-tier private companies in the field and see where they take their businesses and the economies around the world. Industry focus is an increasingly important part of our strategy at Salesforce, and our partnership with Vlocity plays an integral role within that strategy.“

“These companies are leading the cloud technology revolution,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The founders and teams behind the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 companies are of another caliber and we are beyond excited to celebrate the hard work and enormous value these companies are creating as they propel the trillion-dollar software industry forward.”

The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the July 27, 2017 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Vlocity, Inc.

Vlocity, a leading industry cloud software company, empowers companies to deliver unified, industry-specific customer experiences across digital and traditional challenges. Vlocity industry cloud apps are modern cloud and mobile software that embed industry-specific functionality, best practices, and business processes for customer-centric industries. Built in partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM company, Vlocity industry cloud apps leverage the omnichannel capabilities of the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform to enable companies to achieve faster business agility and time-to-value from the cloud. Learn more at www.vlocity.com and follow us at @vlocity.