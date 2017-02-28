Vodafone Launches GigaTV with Cisco

BARCELONA, SPAIN–(Marketwired – Feb 27, 2017) – MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS – Consumers in Germany can now access a vast selection of channels and video-on-demand (VoD) offers via GigaTV, a next-generation cloud video service from Vodafone Germany, developed by Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO). The service is accessible through a TV set-top box or smartphone and tablet applications.

GigaTV delivers a seamless viewing experience in and out of the home. New functionality also includes personalized recommendations, smart search and a new intuitive navigation capability for improved content discovery.

Powered by the Cisco Infinite Video Platform, GigaTV allows Vodafone to deliver a premium video service with improved functionality, video quality and access to content through external platforms like Maxdome, Sky and other VoD providers. Offered as a cloud service, Cisco’s Infinite Video Platform enables Vodafone to offer new functionality to its subscribers every two weeks.

Cisco and Vodafone will showcase a demo of GigaTV at the Cisco booth located in Hall 3, #3E30 at Mobile Word Congress in Barcelona this week.

“GigaTV delivers a premium, innovative video service to Vodafone customers,” said Conrad Clemson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Platforms and Applications, Cisco. “During this project we truly transformed the way we develop and deliver video solutions, helping Vodafone use a single platform to deploy video services across all screens, bridging from their networks to OTT.”

“GigaTV brings together conventional television and new video services via a personalized user experience, whether you are at home or on the go with your smartphone or tablet,” said Manuel Cubero, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone Germany. “Thanks to Cisco’s Infinite Video Platform we are able to significantly increase customer satisfaction and provide a unique entertainment experience throughout Germany.”

Cisco is building the simplified, automated and virtualized network platform of the future based on industry-leading software, systems, silicon and services. This enables service providers, media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time-to-market, secure their networks and sustain profitable growth.

Supporting Resources

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected. For ongoing news, please go to http://thenetwork.cisco.com.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.